Fire at Petrobangla building doused
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2019 01:45 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2019 01:45 PM BdST
Firemen have doused a fire that broke out at the Petrobangla Bhaban in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar.
The fire started on the 13th floor of the building around 9am on Saturday, according to Ershad Hossain, an official of the Fire Service's control room.
The authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damages.
