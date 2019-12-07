Home > Bangladesh

Fire at Petrobangla building doused

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Dec 2019 01:45 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2019 01:45 PM BdST

Firemen have doused a fire that broke out at the Petrobangla Bhaban in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar.

The fire started on the 13th floor of the building around 9am on Saturday, according to Ershad Hossain, an official of the Fire Service's control room.

Seven units of the fire service subsequently brought the fire under control around 10 am.

The authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damages.   

