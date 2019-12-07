Home > Bangladesh

Chattogram Awami League council begins amid clashes

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Dec 2019 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2019 04:00 PM BdST

The council of the Awami League's Chattogram North unit has begun amid scuffles between two factions of the ruling party.

Supporters of Gias Uddin, former upazila chairman of Mirsarai upazila, and Ataur Ataur Rahman Ata, former president of Awami League's Mirsarai Upazila wing, came to blows and hurled plastic chairs at each other before the start of the council at the port city's Laldighi field on Saturday.

But the incident did not hamper the council which went ahead as scheduled.

"Police brought the situation under control after the two sides came to blows. But situation did not get out of hand," said Kotwali Police OC Md Mohsin.

The central leaders of the Chattogram unit started arriving at the venue after the fracas ended.

Awami League's Presidium Member and former president of the Chattogram North unit Mosharraf Hossain inaugurated the triennial council around 11 am.

