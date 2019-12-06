Home > Bangladesh

Titas to suspend gas supply to parts of Dhaka for five hours on Saturday

Titas will suspend gas supply to Farmgate, Shukrabad and Parliament areas in Dhaka for five hours on Saturday due to renovation work.

There will be no gas also in Razabazar, Monipuripara and surrounding areas from 2pm to 7pm. Titas will complete tie-in of replaced pipes in Razabazar and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar areas, the government’s gas transmission and distribution company said in a notice on Friday.

It has apologised for any inconvenience.

The suspension will cover all sorts of connections, including residential, industrial, commercial, refuelling station and captive power users.

