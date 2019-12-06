Titas to suspend gas supply to parts of Dhaka for five hours on Saturday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2019 07:17 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2019 07:17 PM BdST
Titas will suspend gas supply to Farmgate, Shukrabad and Parliament areas in Dhaka for five hours on Saturday due to renovation work.
It has apologised for any inconvenience.
The suspension will cover all sorts of connections, including residential, industrial, commercial, refuelling station and captive power users.
