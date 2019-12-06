RAB arrests two activists of banned Islamist outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2019 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2019 01:13 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested two suspected activists of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team in Dhaka's Pallabi.
The elite police unit apprehended Monjurul Islam Shohag, 26, and Abbasuddin alias Shukur Ali, 22, in Pallabi's KDC area on Thursday, said RAB-4 Captain DIG Mozammel Hoque.
Six members of Ansarullah Bangla Team were arrested in the capital a few days ago, said Mozammel, adding Shohag and Abbasuddin were captured on the basis of the information they provided.
