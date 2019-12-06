Home > Bangladesh

RAB arrests two activists of banned Islamist outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Dec 2019 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2019 01:13 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested two suspected activists of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team in Dhaka's Pallabi.

The elite police unit apprehended Monjurul Islam Shohag, 26, and Abbasuddin alias Shukur Ali, 22, in Pallabi's KDC area on Thursday, said RAB-4 Captain DIG Mozammel Hoque.

The authorities seized a few of the organisation's leaflets, receipts of extortion money and books promoting extremist doctrines from them, according to the RAB.

Six members of Ansarullah Bangla Team were arrested in the capital a few days ago, said Mozammel, adding Shohag and Abbasuddin were captured on the basis of the information they provided.

