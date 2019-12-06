Protests erupt over death of Stamford University student Rumpa in Siddheswari

On Friday, more than 50 students formed a human chain along the main entrance of the university in Siddheshwari, said Ramna Police Station Inspector Mahfuzul Haque Bhuiyan.

They also brought out a procession and marched towards Viqarunnisa Noon School and College demanding a proper investigation into the circumstances of Rumpa's death.

Police recovered the body on an alley of Siddheswari Circular Road behind Ayesha Complex opposite the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters of police in Malibagh on Wednesday night.

It was initially presumed that she fell to her death from a building.

Rumpa, a student of the university's English Department, used to live in the capital's Shantibagh with her mother and brother while her father was a policeman posted in Habiganj.

A case has been started at Ramna Police Station over the incident.

Rumpa had gone out on Wednesday leaving her mobile phone at home, Ramna Police Station SI Abul Khair told bdnews24.com. The marks on her body indicate she fell from height, according to the OC.

Police handed over the body to the family on Thursday following an autopsy. They are awaiting the results of the examination for further insight into her death.

“We’re investigating how she died and how the body reached the scene,” said Ramna Police Station chief Monirul Islam.