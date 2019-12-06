Home > Bangladesh

Myanmar to send 17 fishermen it detained back to Bangladesh

Published: 06 Dec 2019 10:23 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2019 10:23 PM BdST

Seventeen Bangladeshi fishermen detained in Myanmar after their boat drifted to its maritime territory are set to return home, says Bangladesh Coast Guard.

Myanmar Navy is expected to hand them over to the coastguards at the waterline Friday noon, a day after they were detained from Saint Martin's Island area, according to  Lieutenant Commander M Hamidul Islam, the force’s spokesman.

“The boat’s engine went out of order while the fishermen were fishing in the Saint Martin’s area last night. At one point, the boat was captured when it drifted into the Myanmar territory.”

The BGB later made efforts to bring them back through discussion with Myanmar Navy, said Hamidul.

