Bangladesh farmers guard onion fields overnight as prices skyrocket
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2019 11:25 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2019 11:25 PM BdST
Farmers in Bogura’s Sonatala Upazila have erected huts beside their fields to stay overnight and guard onion out of fear that the pricey kitchen staple may get stolen.
No one has reported any theft of onion from their fields yet, police say.
But Sona Ullah, a farmer in Naodabga area, said onions were being stolen from the fields in different areas every night.
“Some onions were stolen from my field too. So I’ve arranged guarding for my field,” he said.
Farmers said onions were stolen from six fields in Khabulia, Aucharpara and Jantiarpara areas on Wednesday night.
The farmers in Sarlia, Khatiamari and Vikonerpara areas were also on the alert after thefts had been reported.
Yasin Bepari of Dighalkandi village said the thieves stole his onions from a two-decimal land on Monday night.
Sonatala Police Station OC Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury said he had heard that onions were being stolen from the fields, but no one reported any theft yet.
Some of the imported onions were relatively cheaper, but the local newly harvested, and old onions were still selling at higher prices in Dhaka’s kitchen markets on Friday.
