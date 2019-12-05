Home > Bangladesh

Young woman found dead on street in Dhaka’s Siddheswari

Published: 05 Dec 2019 02:22 AM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 02:22 AM BdST

Police have recovered the body of an unidentified young woman from a street in Dhaka’s Siddheswari.

The body was found on an alley of Siddheswari Circular Road behind Ayesha Complex opposite the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters of police in Malibagh around 10:45pm on Wednesday.

The woman, wearing salwar-kamiz and in her 20s, died after falling from a building, locals presume as they heard a sound before finding her lying on the street, Ramna Police Station Inspector Jahirul Islam told bdnews24.com.

There are three high-rise buildings, including a women’s hostel, next to the site, but no resident could identify her, Jahirul said.

“We will collect her fingerprints and run a check on the national database if we can’t identify her,” he added.

