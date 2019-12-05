Young woman found dead on street in Dhaka’s Siddheswari

The body was found on an alley of Siddheswari Circular Road behind Ayesha Complex opposite the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters of police in Malibagh around 10:45pm on Wednesday.

The woman, wearing salwar-kamiz and in her 20s, died after falling from a building, locals presume as they heard a sound before finding her lying on the street, Ramna Police Station Inspector Jahirul Islam told bdnews24.com.

There are three high-rise buildings, including a women’s hostel, next to the site, but no resident could identify her, Jahirul said.

“We will collect her fingerprints and run a check on the national database if we can’t identify her,” he added.