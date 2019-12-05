Home > Bangladesh

Young woman found dead on Dhaka street is university student, daughter of police officer

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Dec 2019 09:27 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 09:27 PM BdST

The young woman found dead on a street in Dhaka’ Siddheswari has been identified as a private university student and daughter of a police officer.
Related Stories

Rubaiyat Sharmin Rumpa, 21, was a first-year undergraduate student at the Stamford University’s English department, Ramna Police Station OC Monirul Islam told bdnews24.com.

She lived with her mother and brother at Shantibagh in the capital while her father was posted in Habiganj.

The cause of her death is still unclear.

“We are investigating how the body ended up there,” the OC said.

Police recovered the body on an alley of Siddheswari Circular Road behind Ayesha Complex opposite the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters of police in Malibagh on Wednesday night. 

She died after falling from a building, locals presume as they heard a thudding sound before finding her lying on the street, Ramna Police Station Inspector Jahirul Islam told bdnews24.com earlier.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Fire at Tongi spinning mill

Shahidul Karim named ambassador to Bhutan

Sex trade behind Mirpur murders: police

Law Minister Anisul Huq (File Photo)

Courtroom chaos-makers to face action: minister

Hamid urges support midday meal programme

Change mindset towards disabled people: Hasina

Everything has a limit: CJ

SA Games: 2 athletes hospitalised

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.