Young woman found dead on Dhaka street is university student, daughter of police officer
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2019 09:27 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 09:27 PM BdST
The young woman found dead on a street in Dhaka’ Siddheswari has been identified as a private university student and daughter of a police officer.
Rubaiyat Sharmin Rumpa, 21, was a first-year undergraduate student at the Stamford University’s English department, Ramna Police Station OC Monirul Islam told bdnews24.com.
She lived with her mother and brother at Shantibagh in the capital while her father was posted in Habiganj.
The cause of her death is still unclear.
“We are investigating how the body ended up there,” the OC said.
Police recovered the body on an alley of Siddheswari Circular Road behind Ayesha Complex opposite the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters of police in Malibagh on Wednesday night.
She died after falling from a building, locals presume as they heard a thudding sound before finding her lying on the street, Ramna Police Station Inspector Jahirul Islam told bdnews24.com earlier.
