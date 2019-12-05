Two suspects arrested in murders of woman, housemaid in Dhaka’s Mirpur
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2019 02:08 AM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 02:08 AM BdST
Police have arrested two suspecting their involvement in the murders of an elderly woman and her housemaid in Dhaka’s Mirpur.
The suspects – ‘Ramzan’, 22, and ‘Yusuf’, 23 – were arrested on Wednesday evening while they were trying to flee the capital, Abdul Baten, a deputy commissioner of police’s Detective Branch, told bdnews24.com.
He said police have cracked the case but declined revealing further details. A news conference will be held on the findings on Thursday, he said.
A police detective involved with the investigation told bdnews24.com the murders occurred following a dispute over “sex trade”. He requested to be anonymous as he was not authorised to talk to the media.
Rahima was a tenant while Sumi joined the work on Monday, police said.
The policeman, who talked to bdnews24.com on condition of anonymity, said Rahima, Ramzan and Yusuf were involved in illegal sex trade and the duo killed Rahima and Sumi following a dispute over share of money.
Both suspects admitted to strangling Rahima and Sumi, the policeman said.
Rahima’s daughter started a case against unidentified suspects at Mirpur Police Station.
Police detained Rahima’s adopted son “Sohel” but released him after interrogation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nazmul Huda faces ACC prosecution for bringing ‘false charges’ against SK Sinha
- ACC approves charges against ex-chief justice Sinha, 10 others in loan fraud case
- Govt cuts DAP fertilizer prices by Tk 9 a kg
- UPDF activist shot dead in Rangamati
- EC forms three panels to probe Rohingya-linked NID forgery
- Police interrogate suspect over Mirpur double murder
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after attending COP25 climate summit in Madrid
- DNCC adds mist blowers, vehicle-mounted foggers to its anti-mosquito arsenal
- Mobile laboratory launched to test food safety in Dhaka
- Woman, housemaid found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
Most Read
- Google’s founders step aside as Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- ACC approves charges against ex-chief justice Sinha, 10 others in loan fraud case
- Woman, housemaid found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- Police interrogate suspect over Mirpur double murder
- ‘Unknown’ man supplied Islamic State-inspired cap, Dhaka cafe militant tells court
- Gold medal winner Priya hospitalised with injury
- Physicist Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer-blogger Avijit, is on life support
- Impeachment report says Trump solicited foreign election interference
- Antara brings fourth gold medal to Bangladesh in South Asian Games