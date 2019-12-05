Two suspects arrested in murders of woman, housemaid in Dhaka’s Mirpur

The suspects – ‘Ramzan’, 22, and ‘Yusuf’, 23 – were arrested on Wednesday evening while they were trying to flee the capital, Abdul Baten, a deputy commissioner of police’s Detective Branch, told bdnews24.com.

He said police have cracked the case but declined revealing further details. A news conference will be held on the findings on Thursday, he said.

A police detective involved with the investigation told bdnews24.com the murders occurred following a dispute over “sex trade”. He requested to be anonymous as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Police recovered the bodies of Rahima Begum, 60, and housemaid Sumi Akter, 20, at the House No. 9 on Road No. 2 of Block A in Mirpur-2 on Tuesday evening on being called by locals.

Rahima was a tenant while Sumi joined the work on Monday, police said.

The policeman, who talked to bdnews24.com on condition of anonymity, said Rahima, Ramzan and Yusuf were involved in illegal sex trade and the duo killed Rahima and Sumi following a dispute over share of money.

Both suspects admitted to strangling Rahima and Sumi, the policeman said.

Rahima’s daughter started a case against unidentified suspects at Mirpur Police Station.

Police detained Rahima’s adopted son “Sohel” but released him after interrogation.