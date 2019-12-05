Home > Bangladesh

Shahidul Karim named new Bangladesh Ambassador to Bhutan

Published: 05 Dec 2019 08:24 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 08:38 PM BdST

The government has appointed AKM Shahidul Karim, currently serving as Chief of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the new Ambassador to Bhutan.

The foreign ministry announced the decision in a press release on Thursday.

Ambassador-designate Karim is a career foreign service officer, belonging to 18th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service or BCS Foreign Affairs cadre.

In his diplomatic career, Karim served in various capacities at Bangladesh missions in Stockholm, Cairo and London. He also served as consul general in Jeddah.

He graduated in electrical and electronic engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET.

He also participated in executive programme on trade negotiations at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore as well as completed Japanese Language Course at Kansai Kokusai Center in Osaka, Japan.

He is married and has two sons.

