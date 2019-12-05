SA Games: Two more Bangladeshi athletes hospitalised with altitude sickness

They were admitted to Blue Cross Hospital from where gold medal winner Marjan Aktar Priya was discharged just a day earlier.

Jahir, who secured second place in the first heat clocking 48.20s, and Taleb, who came fourth in second heat with 50.20s, are both ruled out of the final with altitude sickness.

“The pulse rate of Jahir is very high. It’s higher than what it should be for an athlete,” said Dr Pawan Rawal, the hospital’s medical officer.

“Their pulse rate will increase further if they compete again. It is not possible to allow them to run in the track right now.”

Jahir, who broke a 32-year-old record in the national athletics championship earlier this year with a time of 46.86s, had joined the games with big expectations.