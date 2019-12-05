Home > Bangladesh

SA Games: Two more Bangladeshi athletes hospitalised with altitude sickness

  Sports Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Dec 2019 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 03:33 PM BdST

Bangladesh sprinters Jahir Rayhan and Abu Taleb have been hospitalised after falling ill due to high altitude during their respective heats in the men’s 400 metre events at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu.

They were admitted to Blue Cross Hospital from where gold medal winner Marjan Aktar Priya was discharged just a day earlier.

Jahir, who secured second place in the first heat clocking 48.20s, and Taleb, who came fourth in second heat with 50.20s, are both ruled out of the final with altitude sickness.

“The pulse rate of Jahir is very high. It’s higher than what it should be for an athlete,” said Dr Pawan Rawal, the hospital’s medical officer.

“Their pulse rate will increase further if they compete again. It is not possible to allow them to run in the track right now.”

Jahir, who broke a 32-year-old record in the national athletics championship earlier this year with a time of 46.86s, had joined the games with big expectations.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

SA Games: 2 athletes hospitalised

Pro-BNP lawyers create chaos in SC

2 fugitives found dead in Laxmipur

Young woman found dead on Dhaka street

2 suspects arrested in Mirpur murders

Huda faces music for ‘flimsy’ Sinha charges

SK Sinha

ACC approves charges against Sinha

Govt slashes DAP fertilizer prices

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.