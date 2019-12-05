SA Games: Two more Bangladeshi athletes hospitalised with altitude sickness
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2019 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 03:33 PM BdST
Bangladesh sprinters Jahir Rayhan and Abu Taleb have been hospitalised after falling ill due to high altitude during their respective heats in the men’s 400 metre events at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu.
They were admitted to Blue Cross Hospital from where gold medal winner Marjan Aktar Priya was discharged just a day earlier.
Jahir, who secured second place in the first heat clocking 48.20s, and Taleb, who came fourth in second heat with 50.20s, are both ruled out of the final with altitude sickness.
“The pulse rate of Jahir is very high. It’s higher than what it should be for an athlete,” said Dr Pawan Rawal, the hospital’s medical officer.
Jahir, who broke a 32-year-old record in the national athletics championship earlier this year with a time of 46.86s, had joined the games with big expectations.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- SA Games: Two more Bangladeshi athletes hospitalised with altitude sickness
- Pro-BNP lawyers create chaos in SC over decision to defer Khaleda's bail hearing
- Bullet-ridden bodies of two wanted criminals found in Laxmipur
- Young woman found dead on street in Dhaka’s Siddheswari
- Two suspects arrested in murders of woman, housemaid in Dhaka’s Mirpur
- Nazmul Huda faces ACC prosecution for bringing ‘false charges’ against SK Sinha
- ACC approves charges against ex-chief justice Sinha, 10 others in loan fraud case
- Govt cuts DAP fertilizer prices by Tk 9 a kg
- UPDF activist shot dead in Rangamati
- EC forms three panels to probe Rohingya-linked NID forgery
Most Read
- In jail, Khaleda is living a lavish life, says Hasina
- ACC approves charges against ex-chief justice Sinha, 10 others in loan fraud case
- My 27-hour vacation in Singapore’s Changi Airport
- Young woman found dead on street in Dhaka’s Siddheswari
- Khaleda’s lawyer Kaiser Kamal held over 'adultery'
- How Huawei lost the heart of the Chinese public
- Nazmul Huda faces ACC prosecution for bringing ‘false charges’ against SK Sinha
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- India's cabinet sends religion-based citizenship bill to parliament
- SC defers Khaleda’s bail hearing as authorities fail to submit medical report