Pro-BNP lawyers create chaos in SC over decision to defer Khaleda's bail hearing

The disgruntled lawyers blocked the courtroom doors as they chanted slogans of 'We want justice' and 'Bail for Khaleda'.

It followed the court's decision to defer a hearing on a bail plea by Khaleda after BSMMU authorities sought more time to submit a report on the BNP chairperson's health.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain condemned the 'unprecedented' commotion which eventually forced all six justices of the Appellate Division to leave the court.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam also denounced the events as 'shameful' and called for necessary measures against the BNP-supporting lawyers.