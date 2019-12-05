Pro-BNP lawyers create chaos in SC over decision to defer Khaleda's bail hearing
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2019 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 01:56 PM BdST
Pro-BNP lawyers have stirred up a ruckus in the Supreme Court to demand an earlier date for the hearing of Khaleda Zia’s bail appeal in Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.
The disgruntled lawyers blocked the courtroom doors as they chanted slogans of 'We want justice' and 'Bail for Khaleda'.
It followed the court's decision to defer a hearing on a bail plea by Khaleda after BSMMU authorities sought more time to submit a report on the BNP chairperson's health.
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam also denounced the events as 'shameful' and called for necessary measures against the BNP-supporting lawyers.
