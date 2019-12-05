Hasina urges change in ‘negative’ mindset towards people with disabilities
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2019 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 05:24 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for an end to the 'negative' outlook on people with disabilities and said her government has been working to ensure equal rights for all citizens in the country.
“The Father of the Nation has brought us independence. Therefore, all people of this independent country will live with equal rights. We’re working with this goal,” she said at an event commemorating the 28th International Day of Persons with Disabilities and the 21st National Day of Persons with Disabilities 2019 in Dhaka on Thursday.
“The government is determined to establish a non-discriminatory society,” said Hasina.
Stressing the need to change the negative mindset about the people with disabilities, she said, “There was no awareness in our country about autism. Today, the situation changed. People are aware enough now.”
“We know that it’s a hugely painful matter for parents whose children are suffering from such disabilities and we’ve taken various initiatives and programmes to remove their miseries,” she said.
