Hasina urges change in ‘negative’ mindset towards people with disabilities

“The Father of the Nation has brought us independence. Therefore, all people of this independent country will live with equal rights. We’re working with this goal,” she said at an event commemorating the 28th International Day of Persons with Disabilities and the 21st National Day of Persons with Disabilities 2019 in Dhaka on Thursday.

The prime minster also opened the newly-constructed Jatiya Protibondhi Unnayan Complex – named ‘Suborno Bhaban’ for the welfare of the disabled people.

“The government is determined to establish a non-discriminatory society,” said Hasina.

Stressing the need to change the negative mindset about the people with disabilities, she said, “There was no awareness in our country about autism. Today, the situation changed. People are aware enough now.”

She said autism or disability is not a disease or sickness. “The government is making efforts so that those suffering from autism and disabilities can live together with mainstream society.”

“We know that it’s a hugely painful matter for parents whose children are suffering from such disabilities and we’ve taken various initiatives and programmes to remove their miseries,” she said.

Emphasising the importance of imparting more training to disabled people, Hasina said the government plans to make arrangements to ensure various facilities, including training, games and sports and employment opportunities, are provided to them at the district and upazila levels.