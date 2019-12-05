Hamid urges affluent people to support midday meal programme for children

He made the call while distributing tiffin boxes for 182 primary schools in Chattogram's Raozan Upazila on Thursday.

“Apart from the government's initiative, I firmly believe that if private organisations and affluent people come forward and join the midday meal programme, it will help enhance the quality of primary education,” said Hamid.

A total of 22,260 meal boxes have so far been distributed among primary students in the Upazila under the initiative.

Distinguished personalities led by local lawmaker ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury have been serving daily midday meals to over 20 thousand students for the last three years.

Stressing the significance of primary education in shaping the future and well-being of the upcoming generation, Hamid said, "It's crucial that we look after them especially their health, nutrition and recreation."

The head of state thanked the local MPs and others involved in the initiative while highlighting the government's priority and commitment to the development of primary education in the country.

"Bangabandhu wanted to make primary education compulsory in the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina subsequently nationalised 26,193 primary schools," President Hamid added.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Railways Ministry AMB Fazle Karim Chowdhury and Chattogram Divisional Commissioner M Abdul Mannan, among others, also addressed the programme.