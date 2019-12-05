Hamid urges affluent people to support midday meal programme for children
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2019 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 06:31 PM BdST
President Abdul Hamid has urged the affluent section of society along with different private organisations to support the ongoing midday meal programme for school children in a bid to enhance the quality of education at the primary level.
He made the call while distributing tiffin boxes for 182 primary schools in Chattogram's Raozan Upazila on Thursday.
“Apart from the government's initiative, I firmly believe that if private organisations and affluent people come forward and join the midday meal programme, it will help enhance the quality of primary education,” said Hamid.
Distinguished personalities led by local lawmaker ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury have been serving daily midday meals to over 20 thousand students for the last three years.
The head of state thanked the local MPs and others involved in the initiative while highlighting the government's priority and commitment to the development of primary education in the country.
Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Railways Ministry AMB Fazle Karim Chowdhury and Chattogram Divisional Commissioner M Abdul Mannan, among others, also addressed the programme.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt to take legal action against courtroom chaos-makers, says law minister
- Hamid urges affluent people to support midday meal programme for children
- Hasina urges change in ‘negative’ mindset towards people with disabilities
- Chief Justice Mahmud slams pro-BNP lawyers for ‘unprecedented’ chaos in court
- SA Games: Two more Bangladeshi athletes hospitalised with altitude sickness
- Pro-BNP lawyers create chaos in SC over decision to defer Khaleda's bail hearing
- Bullet-ridden bodies of two wanted criminals found in Laxmipur
- Young woman found dead on street in Dhaka’s Siddheswari
- Two suspects arrested in murders of woman, housemaid in Dhaka’s Mirpur
- Nazmul Huda faces ACC prosecution for bringing ‘false charges’ against SK Sinha
Most Read
- In jail, Khaleda is living a lavish life, says Hasina
- Khaleda’s lawyer Kaiser Kamal held over 'adultery'
- My 27-hour vacation in Singapore’s Changi Airport
- Young woman found dead on street in Dhaka’s Siddheswari
- ACC approves charges against ex-chief justice Sinha, 10 others in loan fraud case
- Nazmul Huda faces ACC prosecution for bringing ‘false charges’ against SK Sinha
- How Huawei lost the heart of the Chinese public
- SC defers Khaleda’s bail hearing as authorities fail to submit medical report
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after comments caught on video