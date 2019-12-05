Govt to take legal action against courtroom chaos-makers, says law minister

“I want to say clearly that the government will not allow anybody to insult or humiliate any institution in Bangladesh,” he told reporters at his residence in Gulshan.

"It's our responsibility to safeguard the law and order situation in the country and to prevent chaos in order to keep the people of the country safe. The government will be forced to take legal action against those who behave like this.”

Condemning the incident, the law minister said, "In the past, we’ve seen BNP-backed lawyers and BNP-backed outsiders try to create a turbulent situation when a court order or verdict went against them."

"The BNP's actions clearly show that the party has no respect for the rule of law. They have no loyalty to the highest constitutional institutions of Bangladesh and no institution in Bangladesh is safe from them. ”

Law Minister Anisul Huq (File Photo)

Earlier in the day, a six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by the chief justice deferred a hearing on a bail appeal after the BSMMU authorities sought time to submit a report on her health.

The court gave the authorities until Dec 11 to hand in the medical report and fixed Dec 12 to issue the next order in the matter.

But the decision triggered a hue and cry among the pro-BNP lawyers as they pressed for an earlier hearing date for the bail appeal.

The disgruntled lawyers blocked the courtroom doors as they chanted slogans of 'We want justice' and 'Bail for Khaleda', leading the judges to leave the courtroom around 10:15am.

Later, the justices returned to the courtroom around 11:30am, but failed to resume judicial activities as Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain branded the chaos in the courtroom as “unprecedented”.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam also denounced the events as 'shameful' and called for necessary measures against the BNP-supporting lawyers.