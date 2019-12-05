Chief Justice Mahmud slams pro-BNP lawyers for ‘unprecedented’ chaos in court

“Everything has a limit. This is unprecedented. I’ve never seen such a situation in the courtroom before.”

On Thursday, a six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by the chief justice deferred a hearing on a bail plea by the BNP chief in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case after the BSMMU authorities sought more time to submit a report on her health.

The court gave the authorities until Dec 11 to hand in the medical report and fixed Dec 12 to issue the next order in the matter.

But the decision triggered a hue and cry among pro-BNP lawyers as they pressed for an earlier hearing date for the bail appeal.

The disgruntled lawyers blocked the courtroom doors as they chanted slogans of 'We want justice' and 'Bail for Khaleda', leading the judges to leave the courtroom around 10:15am.

Later, the judges returned to the courtroom around 11:30am, but failed to start judicial activities. They left the courtroom at 1:15pm when the time of court activities ended.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam also denounced the events as 'shameful' and called for necessary measures against the BNP-supporting lawyers.