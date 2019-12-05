Chief Justice Mahmud slams pro-BNP lawyers for ‘unprecedented’ chaos in court
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2019 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 04:32 PM BdST
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has termed the ruckus in the courtroom caused by pro-BNP lawyers during the hearing of Khaleda Zia’s bail appeal in a graft case as “unprecedented”.
“Everything has a limit. This is unprecedented. I’ve never seen such a situation in the courtroom before.”
On Thursday, a six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by the chief justice deferred a hearing on a bail plea by the BNP chief in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case after the BSMMU authorities sought more time to submit a report on her health.
The court gave the authorities until Dec 11 to hand in the medical report and fixed Dec 12 to issue the next order in the matter.
But the decision triggered a hue and cry among pro-BNP lawyers as they pressed for an earlier hearing date for the bail appeal.
The disgruntled lawyers blocked the courtroom doors as they chanted slogans of 'We want justice' and 'Bail for Khaleda', leading the judges to leave the courtroom around 10:15am.
Later, the judges returned to the courtroom around 11:30am, but failed to start judicial activities. They left the courtroom at 1:15pm when the time of court activities ended.
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam also denounced the events as 'shameful' and called for necessary measures against the BNP-supporting lawyers.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- SA Games: Two more Bangladeshi athletes hospitalised with altitude sickness
- Pro-BNP lawyers create chaos in SC over decision to defer Khaleda's bail hearing
- Bullet-ridden bodies of two wanted criminals found in Laxmipur
- Young woman found dead on street in Dhaka’s Siddheswari
- Two suspects arrested in murders of woman, housemaid in Dhaka’s Mirpur
- Nazmul Huda faces ACC prosecution for bringing ‘false charges’ against SK Sinha
- ACC approves charges against ex-chief justice Sinha, 10 others in loan fraud case
- Govt cuts DAP fertilizer prices by Tk 9 a kg
- UPDF activist shot dead in Rangamati
- EC forms three panels to probe Rohingya-linked NID forgery
Most Read
- In jail, Khaleda is living a lavish life, says Hasina
- ACC approves charges against ex-chief justice Sinha, 10 others in loan fraud case
- My 27-hour vacation in Singapore’s Changi Airport
- Young woman found dead on street in Dhaka’s Siddheswari
- Khaleda’s lawyer Kaiser Kamal held over 'adultery'
- How Huawei lost the heart of the Chinese public
- Nazmul Huda faces ACC prosecution for bringing ‘false charges’ against SK Sinha
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- India's cabinet sends religion-based citizenship bill to parliament
- SC defers Khaleda’s bail hearing as authorities fail to submit medical report