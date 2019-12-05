Bullet-ridden bodies of two wanted criminals found in Laxmipur

They were killed in a 'gunfight between two criminal gangs' in the Upazila's Dattapara Union on Thursday, according to Inspector Makhan Lal Roy of Dattapur police outpost. Police also recovered a gun, four rounds of bullets and a few sharp weapons from the scene.

The dead men have been identified as Shahadat Hossain, a native of Darjipara village implicated 12 cases with the police, and Khorshed Alam, of Boroitola village who is named in nine cases.

Law enforcers rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots in the area, said Inspector Makhan. Police subsequently found the two wounded men lying on the ground.

They were later rushed to a hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said the police officer.