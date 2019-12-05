Bullet-ridden bodies of two wanted criminals found in Laxmipur
Laxmipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2019 11:58 AM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 11:58 AM BdST
Police have recovered the bullet-ridden bodies of two men wanted in a series of crimes in Laxmipur Sadar Upazila.
They were killed in a 'gunfight between two criminal gangs' in the Upazila's Dattapara Union on Thursday, according to Inspector Makhan Lal Roy of Dattapur police outpost. Police also recovered a gun, four rounds of bullets and a few sharp weapons from the scene.
Law enforcers rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots in the area, said Inspector Makhan. Police subsequently found the two wounded men lying on the ground.
They were later rushed to a hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said the police officer.
