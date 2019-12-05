A dozen Fire Service units battle Tongi spinning mill blaze

As many as 11 units rushed to the site after fire ensued at the Lamisa Spinning Ltd factory of AnonTex Group around 3:30pm on Thursday.

The fire was still burning the factory in Badam area at 6:45pm, Tongi Fire Service Station Officer Md Atiqur Rahman said.

Firefighters from Tongi, Uttara, Savar and Kurmitola have taken part in the operation.

There is no report of casualties yet.