A dozen Fire Service units battle Tongi spinning mill blaze

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Dec 2019 07:17 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 07:18 PM BdST

Around a dozen units of the firefighters are working for hours to douse the blaze at a spinning mill in Gazipur’s Tongi.

As many as 11 units rushed to the site after fire ensued at the Lamisa Spinning Ltd factory of AnonTex Group around 3:30pm on Thursday.

The fire was still burning the factory in Badam area at 6:45pm, Tongi Fire Service Station Officer Md Atiqur Rahman said.

Firefighters from Tongi, Uttara, Savar and Kurmitola have taken part in the operation.

There is no report of casualties yet.

