UPDF activist shot dead in Rangamati

  Rangamati Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Dec 2019 02:37 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 02:37 PM BdST

Unknown assailants have shot dead an activist of United People's Democratic Front or UPDF in Rangamati’s Naniarchar Upazila. 

The incident took place at Sabekhong Union early on Wednesday, according to police.

The dead activist has been identified as Shobha Chakma, a member of the local UPDF unit led by Proshit Khisha.

“A police team has been dispatched to the area to recover the body. The incident took place in a remote area,” said AK Nojibul Islam, an official of Rangamati police’s special branch. The police could not immediately identify the assailants.

