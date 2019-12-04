UPDF activist shot dead in Rangamati

The incident took place at Sabekhong Union early on Wednesday, according to police.

The dead activist has been identified as Shobha Chakma, a member of the local UPDF unit led by Proshit Khisha.

“A police team has been dispatched to the area to recover the body. The incident took place in a remote area,” said AK Nojibul Islam, an official of Rangamati police’s special branch. The police could not immediately identify the assailants.