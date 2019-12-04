Police interrogate suspect over Mirpur double murder
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Dec 2019 12:42 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 12:42 PM BdST
Police are interrogating a man in connection with the murder of an elderly woman and her housemaid in Dhaka’s Mirpur.
Sohel, the adopted son of murder victim Rahima, is being questioned at the police station, said Mirpur Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Syed Aktar Hossain.
Rahima’s daughter Rashida Begum started a case against unidentified assailants on Tuesday night after the murders.
“Sohel will be shown arrested in the case if the police investigation reveals his involvement in the murders. It was Sohel who informed Rashida about her mother’s death over the phone,” said the police officer.
Police recovered the bodies of Rahima, 60, and her housemaid Sumi Akter, 20, from a house in Mirpur.
Rahima was a tenant of a flat on the third floor of the building while Sumi began working there on Monday, police said.
Sumi initially appeared to be underaged, but it was revealed later that she was married, according to the law-enforcement personnel.
The girl’s aunt discovered the bodies after she went into the house through its open door. She visited the house after her phone calls went unanswered, she told police.
The victims appeared to have been strangled to death, police said. Rahima had been married to Kuddus but she later ended her relationship with him.
