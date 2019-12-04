Hasina returns to Dhaka after attending COP25 climate summit in Madrid

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines arrived at Shahjalal International Airport sometime after Tuesday midnight.

It left Madrid–Torrejón Airport in the Spanish capital in the morning local time. Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the World Tourism Organization Hassan Mahmood Khandker saw her off.

After travelling to Madrid on Sunday, she renewed her pledge to continue the ongoing drive against terrorism, militancy, drugs and corruption in a meeting with the expatriate Bangladeshis there.

On Monday, speaking as the leader of one of the most vulnerable nations at the COP25, she called for action to stave off climate threats to create a world liveable for the future generation.

She also said the ongoing Rohingya refugee crisis was aggravating the challenge faced by Bangladesh to tackle the imminent threat of climate change. She urged the international community to step up efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis by repatriating them to their homeland Myanmar.

Hasina accepted Marshall Islands' President Hilda Heine's proposal to lead the Climate Vulnerable Forum or CVF in 2020.

She sought the Netherlands’ help to send back the Rohingya refugees in a meeting with her Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in Madrid.

European Parliament President David-Maria Sassoli met Hasina later and assured her of continuing cooperation to tackle the effects of climate change.

She paid a courtesy call on Spanish President Pedro Sánchez on Monday afternoon before joining a reception hosted by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano at the royal palace.

The COP25 will continue until Dec 13.