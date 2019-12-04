Govt cuts DAP fertilizer prices by Tk 9 a kg

The move will come into effect soon, said Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque at a press conference at the secretariat on Wednesday.

DAP fertilizer currently sells at Tk 25 per kg at the farmer’s level.

Diammonium phosphate, or DAP, is the world's most widely used phosphorus fertilizer.

The government will have to bear a Tk 8 billion subsidy this fiscal year, due to the price reduction, according to the minister.