Govt cuts DAP fertilizer prices by Tk 9 a kg
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Dec 2019 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 04:11 PM BdST
The government has decided to slash the prices of diammonium phosphate fertilizer by Tk 9 to Tk 16 per kg to reduce the cost of farming.
The move will come into effect soon, said Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque at a press conference at the secretariat on Wednesday.
Diammonium phosphate, or DAP, is the world's most widely used phosphorus fertilizer.
The government will have to bear a Tk 8 billion subsidy this fiscal year, due to the price reduction, according to the minister.
