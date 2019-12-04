DNCC adds mist blowers, vehicle-mounted foggers to its anti-mosquito arsenal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Dec 2019 01:39 AM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 01:39 AM BdST
Dhaka North City Corporation has deployed 20 mist blowers and two vehicle-mounted fogging machines expanding its anti-mosquito arsenal as the dengue menace continues.
The machines were brought in to make its mosquito-repelling efforts more dynamic and effective following recommendations by entomologists, the DNCC said in a statement on Tuesday.
Each of 10 DNCC zones now has two mist blowers. The process to purchase three more vehicle-mounted fogging machines was under way, the statement said.
The vehicle-mounted fogging machines are useful in killing adult mosquitoes from a long distance by spraying adulticides. The DNCC has mounted the machines on pickup trucks.
The number of dengue patients who received treatment in hospitals so far this year crossed 100,000 on Friday after shattering all records months ago. As many as 451 patients were still being treated at hospitals.
Doctor Borhan Uddin, an official at the Directorate General of Health Services, said the risk of dengue is getting lower than it was in July-August period as the dry season has arrived.
But he urged the public to continue with precautions such as using mosquito nets while sleeping.
The High Court on July 4 issued a rule on its own volition, ordering immediate steps to kill Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which bear and transmit the dengue virus, after the outbreak started in Dhaka.
The court last month ordered a judicial investigation into the causes that led to the authorities’ failure to control the outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases dengue and chikungunya fevers.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- DNCC adds mist blowers, vehicle-mounted foggers to its anti-mosquito arsenal
- Mobile laboratory launched to test food safety in Dhaka
- Woman, housemaid found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- ‘Unknown’ man supplied Islamic State-inspired cap, Dhaka cafe militant tells court
- Bangladesh home minister downplays ‘deportation attempts’ by India
- War crimes: Top court to issue verdict on Kaiser’s appeal on Jan 14
- Language Movement activist Rawshan Ara Bachchu dies at 87
- Human Rights Watch says Rohingya child refugees being denied education
- Former UP member dies in Jamalpur ‘shootout’ over alleged robbery links
- Hasina to become president of Climate Vulnerability Forum
Most Read
- NASA finds India’s Vikram moon lander crash site, with amateur’s help
- Bangladesh reaps little benefit from Chinese credits as it plays catch-up with timeline
- Dipu Chakma wins first gold for Bangladesh in SA Games
- ‘Unknown’ man supplied Islamic State-inspired cap, Dhaka cafe militant tells court
- Messi wins record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award
- Antara brings fourth gold medal to Bangladesh in South Asian Games
- Industries minister admits 'syndicate' does exist in market after Tofail denial
- Woman, housemaid found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- Antara secures first medal for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Language Movement activist Rawshan Ara Bachchu dies at 87