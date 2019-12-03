Home > Bangladesh

Woman, housemaid found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Dec 2019 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 09:21 PM BdST

Police have recovered the bodies of an elderly woman and a teenaged housemaid in a home in Dhaka.

They went to the House No. 9 on Road No. 2 of Block A in Mirpur-2 on Tuesday evening on being called by locals, Mirpur Police Station Inspector Syed Aktar Hossain told bdnews24.com.

The woman was around 60-year old while the housemaid was believed to be 15 years.

The inspector could not identify them immediately.

The woman was a tenant of the house while the girl began working on Monday, OC Mostafizur Rahman said quoting an aunt of the girl.

The girl’s aunt found the door open and then the bodies when she visited the house after her phone calls had gone unanswered, she told police.

Details were yet to emerge as police’s Criminal Investigation Department started collecting evidence, OC Mostafizur said.

Khairul Amin, an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said quoting neighbours that an adopted son of the woman sometimes visited the house.

“It initially appears a case of murder, but the how it has been committed is not known yet. We are checking on her adopted son,” he said.

