Woman, housemaid found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies

They went to the House No. 9 on Road No. 2 of Block A in Mirpur-2 on Tuesday evening on being called by locals, Mirpur Police Station Inspector Syed Aktar Hossain told bdnews24.com.

The woman was around 60-year old while the housemaid was believed to be 15 years.

The inspector could not identify them immediately.

The woman was a tenant of the house while the girl began working on Monday, OC Mostafizur Rahman said quoting an aunt of the girl.

The girl’s aunt found the door open and then the bodies when she visited the house after her phone calls had gone unanswered, she told police.

Details were yet to emerge as police’s Criminal Investigation Department started collecting evidence, OC Mostafizur said.

Khairul Amin, an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said quoting neighbours that an adopted son of the woman sometimes visited the house.

“It initially appears a case of murder, but the how it has been committed is not known yet. We are checking on her adopted son,” he said.