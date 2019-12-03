Home > Bangladesh

Mobile laboratory launched to test food safety in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Dec 2019 10:45 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 10:52 PM BdST

A mobile laboratory has been launched in Dhaka to test safety of food across the city.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder inaugurated the lab at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel on Tuesday.

It will also screen videos on pollution, adulteration, and ways to keep food safe, according to the minister.

“It’s a wonderful effort, a milestone to raise awareness among the people of all walks of life,” he said. 

Sadhan hopes such labs will be launched in every district to ensure safe food across Bangladesh.

Food Secretary Shahabuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority Chairman Syeda Sarwar Jahan, Food and Agriculture Organization’s Representative in Bangladesh Robert Simpson, and USAID Bangladesh Mission Director Derrick S Brown, among others, were present.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Woman, housemaid found dead in Dhaka

Minister downplays deportation bids

Regan reveals IS cap source

War crimes: SC to issue verdict on Kaiser’s appeal

Man dies in Jamalpur ‘shootout’

Hasina to lead CVM

Hasina calls for swift climate steps

Online news portal registration next week

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.