Mobile laboratory launched to test food safety in Dhaka

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder inaugurated the lab at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel on Tuesday.

It will also screen videos on pollution, adulteration, and ways to keep food safe, according to the minister.

“It’s a wonderful effort, a milestone to raise awareness among the people of all walks of life,” he said.

Sadhan hopes such labs will be launched in every district to ensure safe food across Bangladesh.

Food Secretary Shahabuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority Chairman Syeda Sarwar Jahan, Food and Agriculture Organization’s Representative in Bangladesh Robert Simpson, and USAID Bangladesh Mission Director Derrick S Brown, among others, were present.