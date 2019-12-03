Mobile laboratory launched to test food safety in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2019 10:45 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 10:52 PM BdST
A mobile laboratory has been launched in Dhaka to test safety of food across the city.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder inaugurated the lab at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel on Tuesday.
It will also screen videos on pollution, adulteration, and ways to keep food safe, according to the minister.
Sadhan hopes such labs will be launched in every district to ensure safe food across Bangladesh.
Food Secretary Shahabuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority Chairman Syeda Sarwar Jahan, Food and Agriculture Organization’s Representative in Bangladesh Robert Simpson, and USAID Bangladesh Mission Director Derrick S Brown, among others, were present.
