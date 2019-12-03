Home > Bangladesh

Former UP member dies in Jamalpur ‘shootout’ over alleged robbery links

  Jamalpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Dec 2019 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 12:18 PM BdST

A former Union Parishad member accused in a robbery case has died in a ‘shootout’ with police in Jamalpur’s Islampur.

The gunfight took place at Kuthiar Char on the bank of Jamuna River on early Tuesday, said Islampur Police Station chief Abdullah Al Mamun.
 
The dead man has been identified as 40-year-old Mohammed Ali who hailed from Prajapati Char. He was named in 11 cases, including murder and robbery.
 
Ali rose to infamy due to his links to robbery, said OC Mamun. He divulged information about illegal arms to police during the primary interrogation.
 
Acting on his information, a police team, with Ali in tow, raided Kuthiar Char around 3.30am, said OC Mamun.
 
“Ali’s accomplices opened fire on the police when they arrived on the scene. A gunfight ensued after the police retaliated, leaving Ali wounded,” he said.
 
He was taken to Islampur Upazila Health Complex where he was pronounced dead.
 
Two policemen were wounded in the gunfight. Police recovered a pistol and 500 Yaba tablets buried in the sand.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina to lead CVM

Hasina calls for swift climate steps

Online news portal registration next week

Petrol station owners suspend strike until Dec 15

A saleswoman holds an e-cigarette as she demonstrates vaping at the Vape Shop that sells e-cigarette products in Beijing, China Jan 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Bangladesh to ban e-cigarettes

Antara wins first medal in SA Games

War on drugs, terror will continue: Hasina

Detectives seek time to trace IS cap

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.