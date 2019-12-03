Former UP member dies in Jamalpur ‘shootout’ over alleged robbery links
Jamalpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2019 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 12:18 PM BdST
A former Union Parishad member accused in a robbery case has died in a ‘shootout’ with police in Jamalpur’s Islampur.
The gunfight took place at Kuthiar Char on the bank of Jamuna River on early Tuesday, said Islampur Police Station chief Abdullah Al Mamun.
The dead man has been identified as 40-year-old Mohammed Ali who hailed from Prajapati Char. He was named in 11 cases, including murder and robbery.
Ali rose to infamy due to his links to robbery, said OC Mamun. He divulged information about illegal arms to police during the primary interrogation.
Acting on his information, a police team, with Ali in tow, raided Kuthiar Char around 3.30am, said OC Mamun.
“Ali’s accomplices opened fire on the police when they arrived on the scene. A gunfight ensued after the police retaliated, leaving Ali wounded,” he said.
He was taken to Islampur Upazila Health Complex where he was pronounced dead.
Two policemen were wounded in the gunfight. Police recovered a pistol and 500 Yaba tablets buried in the sand.
