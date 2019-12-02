Police seek more time for probe as no trace of IS cap

A committee of the police’s Detective Branch on Sunday sought three more days to submit a report after it failed to complete the investigation.

Mahbub Alam, a joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s DB who is heading the investigation, told bdnews24.com: “We are trying to gather more information. I hope we will be able to submit the report within the extended deadline.”

The committee has spoken to at least 20 people, including the police personnel who were on duty on the court premises to transport the accused.

It was also reviewing video footage captured by security camera, mobile phones, and the media, Mahbub said.

A member of the DB’s investigation committee said they interrogated all the accused and Regan said he had thrown away the cap through the prison van’s window while returning to the jail.

The DB official requested anonymity citing the ongoing investigation.

In their investigation report submitted on Saturday, the prison authorities said they found no evidence that the cap was supplied in jail.

Last Wednesday, an anti-terrorism tribunal in Dhaka sentenced seven militants to death for masterminding the 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan, training the attackers and supplying arms and explosives for the attack.

The terrorists killed 20 diners, including 17 foreigners, and two police officers in the attack that sent shockwaves across the world. Two employees of the eatery also died in the incident.

Middle East-based radical group the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack immediately, but the government and police blamed home-grown militants of a revived faction of Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB.

When the accused were being taken to the courtroom from the prison facilities of the tribunal, one of them, Rakibul Hasan Regan was seen in a dark cap with no visible inscription on it.

When the judge pronounced the verdict, the Islamic State’s insignia was visible on Regan’s dark cap.

A similar cap was seen on convict Jahangir Alam’s head inside the prison van later.