Police seek more time for probe as no trace of IS cap
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Dec 2019 02:31 AM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2019 02:31 AM BdST
Police detectives are yet to find out how the Holey Artisan Bakery attack convicts collected the cap with Islamic State’s insignia and wore it on the court premises during the delivery of the verdict.
A committee of the police’s Detective Branch on Sunday sought three more days to submit a report after it failed to complete the investigation.
Mahbub Alam, a joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s DB who is heading the investigation, told bdnews24.com: “We are trying to gather more information. I hope we will be able to submit the report within the extended deadline.”
It was also reviewing video footage captured by security camera, mobile phones, and the media, Mahbub said.
A member of the DB’s investigation committee said they interrogated all the accused and Regan said he had thrown away the cap through the prison van’s window while returning to the jail.
The DB official requested anonymity citing the ongoing investigation.
In their investigation report submitted on Saturday, the prison authorities said they found no evidence that the cap was supplied in jail.
The terrorists killed 20 diners, including 17 foreigners, and two police officers in the attack that sent shockwaves across the world. Two employees of the eatery also died in the incident.
Middle East-based radical group the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack immediately, but the government and police blamed home-grown militants of a revived faction of Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB.
When the judge pronounced the verdict, the Islamic State’s insignia was visible on Regan’s dark cap.
A similar cap was seen on convict Jahangir Alam’s head inside the prison van later.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina reaches Madrid to attend COP25 climate summit
- Additional secretary bailed after arrest on domestic violence charges
- Greedy bus owners, reckless drivers, helpers cause Bangladesh road accidents: judge
- Family of Jabale Nur crash victim unhappy with court verdict
- By-polls to Badal's Chattogram seat on Jan 13
- Court jails two Jabale Nur drivers for life over 2018 bus crash
- Fuel crisis grips parts of Bangladesh as petrol station owners go on strike
- Hasina leaves for Madrid to attend the COP25 climate summit
- Robbery suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Cumilla
- 4 get death, 7 jailed for life over murder of siblings in Kushtia
Most Read
- Dhaka University tops Bangladeshi institutions in QS rankings
- Jeffrey Epstein, blackmail and a lucrative ‘hot list’
- Court jails two Jabale Nur drivers for life over 2018 bus crash
- Additional secretary arrested in domestic violence case
- People’s money must not be spent on luxury, Hasina says
- Workers end water transport strike after a day of sufferings on southern routes
- Onion prices drop slightly in Dhaka as import boosts supplies
- Hasina leaves for Madrid to attend the COP25 climate summit
- Prison authorities find no evidence that IS-inspired cap was supplied inside jail
- Barred from classroom, Dhaka University teacher offers lessons in economics on the stairway