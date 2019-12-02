Home > Bangladesh

Antara secures first medal for Bangladesh in SA Games

  Sports Correspondent from Kathmandu,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Dec 2019 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2019 12:53 PM BdST

Bangladesh received its first medal in Karate in the 2019 edition of South Asian Games in Nepal.

Humaira Akhter Antara, representing Bangladesh, won a Bronze medal in the women's individual kata event of karate.

Pakistan’s Shahida secured the gold medal while Nepal's Danuwar received the silver medal.

WARNING:

