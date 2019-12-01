Home > Bangladesh

Robbery suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Dec 2019 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 12:16 PM BdST

A man with alleged ties to crimes has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Cumilla's Chandina Upazila.

The incident took place in the Upazila's Tulatoli village along the Srimantapur border around 3am on Sunday, according to Chandina Police Sub-Inspector Gias Uddin.

The dead man was identified as Hossain Delu, 36, a native of Chandina's Fatehpur village who was implicated in at least seven cases relating to robbery and other crimes.

A police team conducted a drive in Tulatoli on information that a gang of robbers was planning to loot a house in that area, SI Gias Uddin said.

“Sensing the presence of police, the robbers opened fire on the law enforcers forcing them to retaliate. Gang leader Delu was wounded in the ensuing gunfight while the others fled the scene.” 

Delu was rushed to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where doctors on-duty declared him dead, SI Gais said.

A gun, two bullets and a few makeshift weapons were recovered from the scene, he added.

