Fuel crisis grips parts of Bangladesh as petrol station owners go on strike

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Dec 2019 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 02:05 PM BdST

The sale of fuel oil has stalled in Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna as petrol station owners enforce an indefinite strike to press home a 15-point charter of demands, including an increase in the commission on fuel sale and insurance for tank-lorry workers, among others.

Bangladesh Petrol Pump and Lorry Tank Malik-Sramik Oikya Parishad and Jalani Tel Paribeshak Samity started the strike at 6am on Sunday, which is set to affect the movement of vehicles in 26 districts.

The organisations had given the government until Nov 30 to fulfil their demands,  said MA Momin Dulal, senior vice president of  Bangladesh Petrol Pump and Lorry Tank Malik-Sramik Oikya Parishad.  But the energy ministry failed to take appropriate measures within that time, ‘compelling’ them to go on strike, according to Dulal.

The demands include a minimum of 7.5 percent commission on fuel sales, determining whether fuel traders were commission agents or manufacturers and accident insurance of Tk 500,000 for tank lorry workers.

“Our principal demand is for the fuel commission. We extract, market and carry the oil but do not produce it. However, various provisions under the factory law, such as noise pollution, are being imposed on us,” said Dulal.

Dulal warned that the strike will extend to other districts as well if their demands are not met.  

