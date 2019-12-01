Additional secretary arrested in domestic violence case

Zakir was apprehended from the Superior Officers' Quarter in Bailey Road on Saturday night, said Deputy Commissioner HM Azimul Haque of the DMP's Ramna Division.



It came after his wife Fatema Jahan, a 39-year-old physician, called the emergency care hotline 999 and made the allegations against Zakir.



Law enforcers subsequently went to her home before sending Fatema to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's One Stop Crisis Centre.



She later started a case against her husband under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with the Ramna police. Fatema alleged that Zakir would often torture her for dowry.



Zakir will be taken to a court in connection with the case on Sunday, said Azimul.