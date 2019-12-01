Additional secretary arrested in domestic violence case
Published: 01 Dec 2019 11:26 AM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 11:26 AM BdST
Police have arrested the Ministry of Public Administration's OSD Additional Secretary Zakir Hossain on charges of physically abusing his wife over dowry.
Zakir was apprehended from the Superior Officers' Quarter in Bailey Road on Saturday night, said Deputy Commissioner HM Azimul Haque of the DMP's Ramna Division.
It came after his wife Fatema Jahan, a 39-year-old physician, called the emergency care hotline 999 and made the allegations against Zakir.
Law enforcers subsequently went to her home before sending Fatema to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's One Stop Crisis Centre.
She later started a case against her husband under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with the Ramna police. Fatema alleged that Zakir would often torture her for dowry.
Zakir will be taken to a court in connection with the case on Sunday, said Azimul.
