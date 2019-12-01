Home > Bangladesh

4 get death, 7 jailed for life over murder of siblings in Kushtia

  Kushtia Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Dec 2019 12:06 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 12:06 PM BdST

A Kushtia court has sentenced four people to death for murdering two siblings in 2016.

Seven others were handed life imprisonment along with fines over the killings that took place in Bheramara after the brothers confronted the convicts for harassing their sister.

The district's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman delivered the verdict on Sunday.

