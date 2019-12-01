4 get death, 7 jailed for life over murder of siblings in Kushtia
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Dec 2019 12:06 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 12:06 PM BdST
A Kushtia court has sentenced four people to death for murdering two siblings in 2016.
Seven others were handed life imprisonment along with fines over the killings that took place in Bheramara after the brothers confronted the convicts for harassing their sister.
The district's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman delivered the verdict on Sunday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Additional secretary arrested in domestic violence case
- Number of HIV patients rises in Chattogram
- Workers end water transport strike after a day of sufferings on southern routes
- Prison authorities find no evidence that IS-inspired cap was supplied inside jail
- Jabale Nur bus crash verdict set for Sunday
- People’s money must not be spent on luxury, Hasina says
- Strike cripples river communication on southern routes
- Launch services remain operational at Sadarghat despite workers' strike
- Two armed robbery suspects killed in Satkhira 'shootout'
- IGP wants Bangladeshi police at missions abroad for female worker safety
Most Read
- Jeffrey Epstein, blackmail and a lucrative ‘hot list’
- Dhaka University tops Bangladeshi institutions in QS rankings
- London attacker released last year after terrorism offences, prompting recriminations
- Onion prices drop slightly in Dhaka as import boosts supplies
- Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence
- Bazlur, Mannafi to lead AL’s Dhaka north, south units
- People’s money must not be spent on luxury, Hasina says
- Prison authorities find no evidence that IS-inspired cap was supplied inside jail
- British PM Johnson to Trump: keep out of UK election
- Workers end water transport strike after a day of sufferings on southern routes