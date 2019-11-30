Two armed robbery suspects killed in Satkhira 'shootout'
Satkhira Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Nov 2019 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2019 10:42 AM BdST
Two men with alleged ties to a series of crimes have been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Satkhira.
The incident took place in the town's Bokchora intersection in the early hours of Saturday, said the district's Superintendent of Police Mostafizur Rahman.
The dead men were identified as Dip Azad and Saiful Islam, both of whom were 'marked' criminals, according to police. They were implicated in several cases with the police, including murder and robbery.
Azad and Saiful were arrested by police on Friday in connection with an armed robbery case started after assailants shot two Bkash agents in Kaliganj's Paokhali and stole Tk 2.6 million from them on Oct 31.
"But their associates opened fire on the law enforcers in an attempt to rescue Azad and Saiful. Police then retaliated and the two were caught in the crossfire."
They subsequently died of their wounds on the way to a hospital, according to police.
Police recovered two firearms and a round of bullets in the drive, said SP Mostafizur.
