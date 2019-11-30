People’s money must not be spent on luxury, Hasina says
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Nov 2019 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2019 08:29 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her pledge to continue a crackdown on terrorism, militancy, drugs and corruption saying the people’s money must not be spent on luxury.
It is better to live an ordinary life than using expensive products with illegal money, she says.
“People’s hard-earned money must be spent on their welfare, not on someone’s luxury. It’s unacceptable that some people will live a miserable life with honest income while someone else will lead a life in luxury with illegal money,” she said.
Hasina described the “habit of earning money” as a “disease”.
“Ordinary people always disrespect corrupt people.”
