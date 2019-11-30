People’s money must not be spent on luxury, Hasina says

It is better to live an ordinary life than using expensive products with illegal money, she says.

“We’ve continued the crackdown on terrorism, militancy and drugs. The crackdown on corruption will continue as well,” she said at the council of the two Dhaka city units of the ruling Awami League in the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.

“People’s hard-earned money must be spent on their welfare, not on someone’s luxury. It’s unacceptable that some people will live a miserable life with honest income while someone else will lead a life in luxury with illegal money,” she said.

“It is more honourable to lead an ordinary life than eating biryani or wearing dresses of [expensive] brands. At least you can sleep in peace and not live a life in constant fear,” the prime minister said.

Hasina described the “habit of earning money” as a “disease”.

“But these people don’t even think that the money will spoil their children, turn them to drugs and destroy the family,” she said.

“Ordinary people always disrespect corrupt people.”