Launch services remain operational at Sadarghat despite workers' strike

As many as 11 launches left the terminal until 10am on Saturday, according to Humayun Kabir, transport inspector of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA.

"A Chandpur-bound launch didn't set sail in the morning due to a lack of passengers. A mechanical problem forced another vessel to remain docked," said Humayun.

The passenger turnout at the launch terminal is similar to what it usually is on a holiday, according to the official.

“Our strike started at 12:01am. But MV-Russell was allowed to leave Sadarghat for Chandpur at 12:30am. No vessel will operate after this,” Shah Alam, president of Bangladesh Water Transport Workers’ Federation, told bdnews24.com on Friday.

Water transport operations on the 43 routes linking the southern districts to the capital would come to a halt on Saturday, according to Shah Alam.

Workers have long been demonstrating over their demands, but the launch owners only gave assurances instead of meeting those, he alleged, adding that they ultimately decided to go on an indefinite strike after a meeting with government officials on Nov 27 only yielded more assurances.

On the other hand, Ham Jalal, a member of Inland Navigation and Passenger Transport Association, branded the strike 'unreasonable' as launch owners had already struck a five-year deal with the river transport workers in 2016, accepting their main demands.

We were able to operate launch services in the morning since the master drivers and captains came for duty. But we don't know what's going to happen in the afternoon. We've said from the start that they shouldn't enforce a strike like this."

But Shah Alam claims the owners are 'forcing' other staffers to operate launches as master drivers and captains are observing the strike.

"Master drivers sought permission to depart today just as they do on any other day. We don't allow vessels to set sail unless the appropriate personnel are at the helm," said Humayun.