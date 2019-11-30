Jabale Nur bus crash verdict set for Sunday
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Nov 2019 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2019 09:24 PM BdST
A Dhaka court is set to deliver its verdict on Sunday on a case over the deaths of two college students in a road crash that triggered widespread protests in 2018.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes set the date after the end of arguments on Nov 14.
Two owners, two drivers and two assistants from Jabale Nur Paribahan have stood trial in connection with the fatal accident involving two buses on Airport Road in Dhaka in July 2018.
Among the six, bus owner Jahangir Alam, drivers Masum Billah and Jubayer Sumon and an assistant, Enayet Hossain, are behind bars.
Md Asad Kazi, an assistant to another driver, is on the run.
The court scrapped their appeal for acquittal and formed charges under the Penal Code.
The accused may get a maximum punishment of a life-term, if proven guilty of culpable homicide and three years in jail if proven guilty of causing deaths by reckless driving.
Enraged students from Shaheed Ramiz Uddin Cantonment College vandalise a bus after two students from the same institution died in a bus accident on Airport Road on Sunday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Dia Khanom Mim and Abdul Karim Rajib died on the spot while several others were injured.
The accident triggered an unprecedented student protest, bringing Dhaka traffic to a standstill for a week. The government assured the students of fulfilling their demands to get the students off the streets.
Dia’s father Jahangir Alam, a bus driver, filed a case with the Cantonment Police Station on the same day the accident occurred.
Inspector Kazi Shariful Islam pressed charges against the six accused in the case on Sept 6. The charge-sheet named 41 witnesses.
WARNING:
