Two hacked to death in Rangamati allegedly by neighbour in dispute over cattle
Rangamati Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Nov 2019 08:24 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2019 08:24 PM BdST
Police have launched a hunt for a man who allegedly hacked two neighbours to death in a dispute over cattle eating crops in Rangamati’s Bilaichharhi Upazila.
Two others were injured in the attack at Kutubdia village on Friday evening, Bilaichharhi Police Station OC Md Parvez Ali said.
The dead are Dipankar Tangchangya, 25, and Srikanta Tangchangya, 27 while the injured have been identified as Sonabala Tanchangya, 31, and 8 years old Prashanta Tangchangya – all members of Swapan Tangchangya’s family.
Quoting villagers, OC Parvez said their neighbour Laxmidoy Marma, armed with a billhook, attacked members of Swapan’s family alleging that their cattle ate his crops.
One person died on the spot while three were injured. One of them died on the way to hospital.
The two injured were in critical condition, the OC said.
“Attacker Laxmidoy Marma has fled. We are trying to arrest him,” Parvez added.
