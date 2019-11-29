Home > Bangladesh

Arms suppliers benefit from conflicts in Muslim world: Hasina to Saudi army chief

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Nov 2019 01:06 AM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2019 01:06 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for resolving conflicts between Muslim-majority countries during a meeting with the chief of Saudi Arabia’s armed forces.

Gen Fayyad Al-Ruwaili paid a courtesy call on the prime minister at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Thursday.

The visiting army chief elaborated on Saudi Arabia’s position in the Yemen crisis and stressed that his country will not take an aggressive approach as it wants peace in the region, said Ihsanul Karim, the prime minister’s press secretary.

Highlighting the discord among some countries in the Muslim world, Hasina called for an end to the hostilities through dialogue and compromise. “The conflict only benefits weapons dealers,” she said.

The prime minister also reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to settling the Rohingya issue through discussions with Myanmar.

Al-Ruwaili also pledged Riyadh’s support to Dhaka in resolving the crisis while lauding Bangladesh’s efforts in dealing with the issue.

He also highlighted the ‘fantastic cooperation’ between the armed forces of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia and noted that the ties are growing stronger.

He also praised the ‘very high’ training standards at the Bangladesh National Defence College and said the Middle-Eastern country wants to continue sending its officers there.

Hasina emphasised the multi-faceted cooperation between armed forces of the two countries, ranging from training, supply of military equipment to support for the development of various training

institutions for the Bangladesh army.

She also highlighted her government’s efforts to raise awareness on and combat the threat of terrorism and militancy.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Travel ban on BCB director

PDB proposes 23% bulk power price hike

Moazzem jailed for eight years

BNP leader Khairul Kabir held

Ex-JP MP, six others to die for killing AL MP Liton

Man dies in Noakhali ‘shootout’

Shahjalal International Airport

Battered in Saudi, Hosna returns home

File Photo: Former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain, who was arrested on charges of violating the Digital Security Act in connection with the murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, appeared before the Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Ex-OC Moazzem faces judgment Thursday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.