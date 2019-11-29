Arms suppliers benefit from conflicts in Muslim world: Hasina to Saudi army chief

Gen Fayyad Al-Ruwaili paid a courtesy call on the prime minister at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Thursday.

The visiting army chief elaborated on Saudi Arabia’s position in the Yemen crisis and stressed that his country will not take an aggressive approach as it wants peace in the region, said Ihsanul Karim, the prime minister’s press secretary.

Highlighting the discord among some countries in the Muslim world, Hasina called for an end to the hostilities through dialogue and compromise. “The conflict only benefits weapons dealers,” she said.

The prime minister also reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to settling the Rohingya issue through discussions with Myanmar.

Al-Ruwaili also pledged Riyadh’s support to Dhaka in resolving the crisis while lauding Bangladesh’s efforts in dealing with the issue.

He also highlighted the ‘fantastic cooperation’ between the armed forces of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia and noted that the ties are growing stronger.

He also praised the ‘very high’ training standards at the Bangladesh National Defence College and said the Middle-Eastern country wants to continue sending its officers there.

Hasina emphasised the multi-faceted cooperation between armed forces of the two countries, ranging from training, supply of military equipment to support for the development of various training

institutions for the Bangladesh army.

She also highlighted her government’s efforts to raise awareness on and combat the threat of terrorism and militancy.