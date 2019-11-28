Police detain BNP leader Khairul Kabir Khokon

Khokon was taken into custody at 10am, Shahbagh Police Station chief Abul Hasan said.

“He could be shown arrested in Tuesday’s incident near the High Court. The case has been handed over to the detective police and they will take action accordingly.”

Activists of a pro-BNP organisation clashed with police in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday after blocking the road to demand the release of jailed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

They later occupied a key road for an hour and vandalised a number of passing vehicles, according to some onlookers.

A case was started against 500 activists of the pro-BNP Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal over charges of vandalism and assault on police with Shahbagh police.

Law enforcers subsequently detained the president of the organisation Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday in connection with the case. He was later shown arrested in the case.

A police officer has informed that Khokon was not named in the case. He arrived at the High Court with other leaders for Khaleda’s bail hearing and was detained by the police.