Police detain BNP leader Khairul Kabir Khokon
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2019 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 12:45 PM BdST
Police detained BNP Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon near the Supreme Court on Thursday.
Khokon was taken into custody at 10am, Shahbagh Police Station chief Abul Hasan said.
“He could be shown arrested in Tuesday’s incident near the High Court. The case has been handed over to the detective police and they will take action accordingly.”
Activists of a pro-BNP organisation clashed with police in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday after blocking the road to demand the release of jailed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.
They later occupied a key road for an hour and vandalised a number of passing vehicles, according to some onlookers.
A case was started against 500 activists of the pro-BNP Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal over charges of vandalism and assault on police with Shahbagh police.
Law enforcers subsequently detained the president of the organisation Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday in connection with the case. He was later shown arrested in the case.
A police officer has informed that Khokon was not named in the case. He arrived at the High Court with other leaders for Khaleda’s bail hearing and was detained by the police.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Battered in Saudi Arabia, housemaid Hosna returns home
- Man killed in Noakhali ‘gunfight’
- Verdict on ex-OC Moazzem in digital security case on Thursday
- Gaibandha MP Liton murder trial verdict on Thursday
- Cafe attack trial a ’landmark’ case for Bangladesh: US
- Bangladesh showed it can hold quick trial, says law minister after cafe attack verdict
- Holey Artisan terrorists boast Islamic State cap, vaunt after death penalty
- Dhaka cafe terrorists are ‘unworthy of mercy’, judge says
- Another ‘tortured’ Bangladesh housemaid to return from Saudi Arabia
- Holey Artisan verdict: Questions over IS-inspired caps
Most Read
- Seven Islamists to die for worst terror attack in Bangladesh
- Holey Artisan verdict: Questions over IS-inspired caps
- Dhaka cafe terrorists are ‘unworthy of mercy’, judge says
- PSC publishes 41st BCS circular for 2,166 posts
- Sporting Islamic State skull cap, Dhaka cafe terrorists vaunt a contempt for court
- Malaysia says Islamic State may shift operations to Southeast Asia
- Default rate on bank debts surges in Bangladesh
- Another ‘tortured’ Bangladesh housemaid to return from Saudi Arabia
- Bangladesh woman rescued in Saudi Arabia after alleging torture in video
- Cafe attack trial a ’landmark’ case for Bangladesh: US