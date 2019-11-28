Nusrat video: Tribunal jails ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem for eight years
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2019 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 03:46 PM BdST
A tribunal dealing with cybercrimes has jailed Moazzem Hossain, former OC of Sonagazi Police Station in Feni, for a total of eight years for unlawfully releasing a video of a statement from madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi on social media before her death in an arson attack.
Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the verdict on Thursday after hearing the closing arguments from all sides in the digital security case.
Moazzem has been sentenced to five years in jail for recording Nusrat’s statement unlawfully (on his mobile phone), a crime under Section 26 of the digital security law. His three-year jail term stemmed from the breach of Section 29 of the same law that involves the crime of releasing the recorded statement on social media.
Two prison terms will be executed one after another, which means he will have to remain behind bars for eight years. However, his prison time will be counted from June 16 when he first landed in jail after his arrest.
The tribunal also fined him Tk 1 million. A failure to pay the fund will extend his prison time by another six months.
The video was later posted on social media amid widespread protests over a deadly arson attack on Nusrat in April by the followers of Siraj, who had already landed in jail on the sexual abuse charges.
Lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman subsequently started the case against Moazzem in Dhaka under the Digital Security Act on Apr 15, after Nusrat died in hospital.
The cyber tribunal issued an arrest warrant for Moazzem on May 27 after the Police Bureau of Investigation submitted a report on evidence of the allegations brought against Moazzem.
Following Nusrat’s death, Moazzem was initially transferred to the Rangpur range of police and later suspended from the agency for negligence in handling the Nusrat case.
The Feni police and Rangpur police were at loggerheads over the arrest of Moazzem. The media then reported Moazzem on the run. Police arrested him when he left the High Court after filing a bail appeal on June 16.
