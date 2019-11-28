Home > Bangladesh

Man killed in Noakhali ‘gunfight’

  Noakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Nov 2019 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 10:46 AM BdST

A man has died in a so-called gunfight with police in Noakhali.

The incident took place in West Mohoduripur village of Sadar Upazila at 4am on Thursday, said District Detective Police OC Kamruzzaman Shikder.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old Ibrahim Khalil alias Bhandari Rubel. He was named in 16 cases, including murder, robbery, extortion and drug trafficking.

Acting on a tip-off, a detective police team raided West Mohoduripur village and arrested ‘listed drug dealer’ Rubel on Wednesday, said OC Kamruzzaman.

Later, with Rubel in tow, police set out on an ‘arms recovery’ mission at dawn as per the information provided by Rubel.

“When police reached the spot, Rubel’s accomplices opened fire forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. About 15 minutes later, the assailants fled the scene and a bullet-ridden body of Rubel was found on the spot.”

He was taken to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Kamruzzaman.

One pipegun, one LG, six cartridges and 10 sharp weapons were recovered from the spot,

Kamruzzaman said.

Five policemen have been injured in the gunfight, police said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Man dies in Noakhali ‘shootout’

Shahjalal International Airport

Battered in Saudi, Hosna returns home

File Photo: Former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain, who was arrested on charges of violating the Digital Security Act in connection with the murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, appeared before the Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Ex-OC Moazzem faces judgment Thursday

MP Liton murder verdict Thursday

Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi, one of the convicts sentenced to death for his role in 2016 Holey Artisan attack, is being taken to the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj from the court.

Cafe attack trial a landmark case: US

Showed how quick trial can be held: minister

Police escorting Rakibul Hasan Regan, an operative of neo-JMB wearing a prayer cap emblazoned with the Islamic State’s insignia, after a Dhaka tribunal announced the verdict on Holey Artisan Bakery attack case on Wednesday.

Cafe terrorists boast IS cap, vaunt after verdict

‘Unworthy of mercy’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.