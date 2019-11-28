Man killed in Noakhali ‘gunfight’

The incident took place in West Mohoduripur village of Sadar Upazila at 4am on Thursday, said District Detective Police OC Kamruzzaman Shikder.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old Ibrahim Khalil alias Bhandari Rubel. He was named in 16 cases, including murder, robbery, extortion and drug trafficking.

Acting on a tip-off, a detective police team raided West Mohoduripur village and arrested ‘listed drug dealer’ Rubel on Wednesday, said OC Kamruzzaman.

Later, with Rubel in tow, police set out on an ‘arms recovery’ mission at dawn as per the information provided by Rubel.

“When police reached the spot, Rubel’s accomplices opened fire forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. About 15 minutes later, the assailants fled the scene and a bullet-ridden body of Rubel was found on the spot.”

He was taken to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Kamruzzaman.

One pipegun, one LG, six cartridges and 10 sharp weapons were recovered from the spot,

Kamruzzaman said.

Five policemen have been injured in the gunfight, police said.