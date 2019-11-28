Cafe attack trial a ’landmark’ case for Bangladesh: US
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2019 12:59 AM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 01:07 AM BdST
The United States has hailed Bangladesh for the verdict in a case over the terrorist attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery, reiterating its support to fight against terrorism.
The verdict “gives some closure” to the families of those who suffered from the “brutal” murders committed on July 1, 2016, the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Wednesday after the verdict.
An anti-terrorism tribunal has sentenced seven of the eight living suspects to death for their role in the killings of 22 people, including 17 foreign diners, in the upscale eatery at Dhaka’s diplomatic district.
“The trial represents a landmark case for Bangladesh,” the US embassy said.
The US is “honored to have assisted” Bangladesh throughout the investigation of the attack, it said.
“We remain committed to continuing to support Bangladesh in its fight against terrorism, especially in our shared efforts to improve rule of law,” the US embassy said.
It also extended its “deepest” condolences to the families of those killed or injured in the attack.
Among the 20 diners killed in the attack were three students of US universities - Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain, Abinta Kabir, and Tarishi Jain.
Faraaz was a Bangladeshi while Abinta a US citizen of Bangladesh origin and Tarishi was from India.
The others included nine Italian nationals and seven Japanese.
