Battered in Saudi Arabia, housemaid Hosna returns home

Published: 28 Nov 2019 11:00 AM BdST

Hosna Akter, a Bangladeshi housemaid who appealed for help in a video alleging torture by her employer in Saudi Arabia, has returned home.

She arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:15pm on Wednesday, according to Tanvir Hossain, an officer of Expatriates Welfare Desk at the airport. She went home to Habiganj from the airport.

The authorities in Saudi Arabia rescued her after she had appealed for help in a video call to her husband where she had made the allegations of torture.

Bangladesh took steps to bring her back after the media reported about the video which went viral on social media.

The 24-year-old woman from Habiganj’s Ajmiriganj went to the Gulf kingdom around three weeks ago, on a Tk 22,000 monthly pay contract.

The woman alleged “unbearable torture” by her employer and appealed for her return to Bangladesh.

“When I told them that I wanted to return home they tortured me more. The people in the agency misbehaved with me badly when I called them. I can’t bear it anymore. Please save me,” she told her husband.

She fell ill due to “excessive pressure of work and torture”, the man said.

On Nov 15, Sumi Akter of Panchagarh returned home from Saudi Arabia after her appeal for help on a similar video drew huge criticism of the authorities for their “failure” to stop torture and sexual abuse of Bangladeshi women in the Gulf kingdom.

She was among at least 961 women who returned from Saudi Arabia in 10 months this year.

Forty-eight of them died there.

Battered in Saudi, Hosna returns home

