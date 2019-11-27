Verdict on Dhaka cafe attack restores image of Bangladesh: AG

An anti-terrorism tribunal on Wednesday handed down the death penalty to seven Neo-JMB militants for their part in the attack.

According to the AG, the decision is a testament to the government's commitment towards eliminating militancy and establishing the rule of law in the country.

Describing the verdict as a 'breakthrough' in the fight against extremism, Alam said, "This verdict has proved that our country is able to act swiftly and sincerely against militancy."

"The incident tarred the country's image but the verdict has helped restore it."

The convicts -- Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Aslam Hossain alias Rashedul Islam alias Rash, Abdus Sabur Khan alias Soheil Mahfuz, Hadisur Rahman Sagar, Shariful Islam Khaled alias Khalid and Mamunur Rashid Ripon – were in the court to hear their death penalty.

The other suspect, Mizanur Rahman alias Boro Mizan, has been acquitted as the charges against him could not be proved.

Reacting to the decision, the legal team for the accused pointed to ‘inconsistencies’ in the judgment and said they will appeal against it.

Addressing the prospective appeals or death references, the attorney general said, "The case will reach the High Court as a death reference. In that case, we will also make preparations to ensure that the verdict against the convicts is upheld.”