PSC publishes 41st BCS circular for 2,166 posts

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Nov 2019 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2019 05:28 PM BdST

Public Service Commission has issued a notice for 41st BCS exams seeking applications for 2,166 government jobs.

Candidates will be able to submit their applications online between Dec 5 and Jan 4, according to a circular released on Wednesday.

The commission is set to appoint 542 general cadres through the exams.

A total of 323 cadres will be recruited for administration, 23 for Ansar, 25 for accounts and audit, 23 for customs and excise, and 25 for foreign affairs, among others.   

