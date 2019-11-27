PSC publishes 41st BCS circular for 2,166 posts
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Nov 2019 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2019 05:28 PM BdST
Public Service Commission has issued a notice for 41st BCS exams seeking applications for 2,166 government jobs.
Candidates will be able to submit their applications online between Dec 5 and Jan 4, according to a circular released on Wednesday.
The commission is set to appoint 542 general cadres through the exams.
A total of 323 cadres will be recruited for administration, 23 for Ansar, 25 for accounts and audit, 23 for customs and excise, and 25 for foreign affairs, among others.
