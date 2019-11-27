Launch services disrupted as workers go on strike at Sadarghat

Only one launch left the Sadarghat terminal on Wednesday, according to Mohammad Selim, transport inspector of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, or BIWTA.

“Due to a strike called by Jatiya Sramik Oikya Parishad and Jatiya Sramik League, no vessel other than Greenline’s launch has left for Barishal since 8am.”

According to BIWTA Chairman Mahbub ul Alam, the strike is only being observed in Dhaka as the authorities are unaware of workers taking such measures in other parts of the country.



But Bangladesh Noujan Sramik Federation President Shah Alam believes the impromptu strike aims to undermine the 11-point demand of his own organisation slated for Nov 30.



"We will begin a strike from Nov 30 to press home our 11-point demand. They have called this strike to damage ours,” he said.



“Jatiya Sramik Federation repeatedly calls unnecessary strikes. That is why we will take a decision on the matter after our president returns from abroad. We have nothing to do with this strike,” said Mohammad Rintu, a member of the Bangladesh Launch Owners Association.



Bangladesh Noujan Sramik Federation and Bangladesh Jahaji Sramik Federation had previously called a strike for an indefinite period in July with a charter of 11 demands, including a pay hike, providing identity cards, introducing provident funds, and landing passes for India-bound workers.



They later withdrew the action fhe transport workers lifted the strike following a meeting with the director general of the Department of Shipping ahead of Eid.