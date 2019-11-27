Sporting Islamic State skull cap, Dhaka cafe terrorists vaunt a contempt for court

The terrorist was threatening more terrifying attacks. His associate Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi was also vaunting.

There was no sign of remorse among the seven condemned to death for the brutal killings of 22 people, including 17 foreigners among 20 diners, in the worst terrorist attack in Bangladesh around three and a half years ago.

Laughing before the camera, two of the convicts even boasted prayer caps with the insignia of the Islamic State, the Middle East-based radical group that inspired the members of the revived faction of the home-grown militant outfit Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB.

Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi, one of the convicts sentenced to death for his role in 2016 Holey Artisan attack, is being taken to the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj from the court.

At one stage of their vaunting, a defence lawyer admitted his clients might be supporters of Islamic State.

Besides Aslam and Jahangir, those sentenced to death by the anti-terrorism tribunal are Hadisur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Mamunur Rashid Ripon, Shariful Islam Khaled, and Abdus Sabur Khan alias Soheil Mahfuz. Another suspect, Mizanur Rahman, was acquitted as the charges against him could not be proved.

The five gunmen were killed in a commando raid in which 13 hostages were freed. A chef was killed at the time and a kitchen worker succumbed to his injuries later.

In the next few months, eight militant suspects, identified as masterminds of the grisly attack, died in raids on militant hideouts as part of a bolstered crackdown on terrorism.

Seven of the eight living suspects have been penalised for taking part in plotting the attack, supplying arms and explosives and training the attackers.

They were kept in the prison facilities on the Dhaka court premises on being brought from jail.

While being taken to the courtroom on the fourth floor of the building before the verdict, a smiling Rigan, donning a dark panjabi, flashed the V-sign.

Ripon appeared to be less emotional than the others, who waved and smiled to the crowd while the cameras were clicking.

The prosecutors said the defendants were oozed arrogance even in the dock.

The militants shouted “Allahu Akbar”, like the attackers had done while launching the attack.

“Judgment will be meted out in the Plain of Hashr,” they said in an apparent disdain for the legal system.

“We haven’t done anything wrong,” one of them shouted when the judge finished sentencing them to death.

The others took cue to shout slogan.

There was a white topi only on Soheil Mahfuz’s skull while the militants were escorted to the tribunal from jail, according to bdnews24.com correspondents and photographers who were at the court.

Abdus Sabur Khan smiles as he is being taken to court from jail. He is one of the convicts sentenced to death for his role in 2016 Holey Artisan attack.

The others, including Regan and Jahangir, did not wear anything on their head at the time.

After the convicts were taken out of the prison facilities of the tribunal to the courtroom sometime before 12pm, Regan was seen wearing a dark cap, but it was plain with no inscription.

Rakibul Hasan Regan is being taken to court before a Dhaka tribunal announces the verdict on the Holey Artisan attack case. He has been sentenced to death for his role in 2016 horrific attack on the cafe.

When the judge pronounced the verdict, Regan was seen wearing a dark cap with the Islamic State’s insignia.

Police escorting Rakibul Hasan Regan, an operative of neo-JMB wearing a prayer cap emblazoned with the Islamic State’s insignia, after a Dhaka tribunal announced the verdict on Holey Artisan Bakery attack case on Wednesday.

A similar cap was seen on Jahangir’s head inside the prison van later.

Gulshan cafe attack convict Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi was seen wearing a prayer cap with the Islamic State’s insignia inside a prison van after he and six other militants were sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism tribunal in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Journalists who were covering the verdict believe Regan was wearing the cap inside-out when he was being taken to the courtroom and turned it the other way round during the verdict.

Jahangir used the same cap inside the prison van, the journalists believe.

“We are soldiers of Allah. We are soldiers of caliphate. We are mujahidins on the way of Allah. Mujahidins never fear the snooze or cross-fire. We want to declare jihad in the way of Allah,” Ripon shouted from the prison van, with his handcuffed arms raised above.

“The soldiers of Allah, what are you waiting for?” Jahangir shouted.

One of the convicts then shouted, “Who are you?”

“We are IS,” he himself produced a swift reply.

“I am Umar. I am Umar,” Jahangir said on being asked for his identity.

He was wearing the IS cap at the time.

Aslam then said, “We don’t care about this death sentence.”

“The soldiers of Allah, why are you lying idle? Your friends are in danger. We must confirm victory,” Jahangir added.

Aslam joined him again: “Brothers, don’t be tensed. Continue attacks. Don’t let them be in peace. We want better, more terrifying attack than Gulshan.”