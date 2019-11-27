Home > Bangladesh

HC orders ex-BNP whip Jamal to surrender in graft case

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Nov 2019 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2019 03:58 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered former BNP whip Shahidul Haque Jamal to surrender in court in a case filed by the Anti-corruption Commission or ACC for misappropriating rice allocated for the poor.

The court also issued a rule asking why his bail in the graft case should not be scrapped.

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the order with the rule on Wednesday after hearing a petition by the ACC. 

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared on behalf of the graft watchdog during the hearing.

Jamal, who is also a former BNP MP, secured bail from a Barishal court on Sep 23 this year.

The anti-graft agency subsequently filed a petition with the High Court challenging the bail order on Nov 25.

