HC orders ex-BNP whip Jamal to surrender in graft case

The court also issued a rule asking why his bail in the graft case should not be scrapped.

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the order with the rule on Wednesday after hearing a petition by the ACC.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared on behalf of the graft watchdog during the hearing.

Jamal, who is also a former BNP MP, secured bail from a Barishal court on Sep 23 this year.

The anti-graft agency subsequently filed a petition with the High Court challenging the bail order on Nov 25.