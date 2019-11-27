Ex-Dhaka police chief Asaduzzaman Mia recalls first responses to Holey Artisan attack

It was a Friday during Ramadan on July 1 that year. After breaking his fast at Iftar, Asaduzzaman started for home.

When DMP Deputy Commissioner Moshtaque Ahmed told him about gunshots being fired at the Holey Artisan Bakery, they first thought it was an incident of mugging which is commonplace before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Asaduzzaman, however, asked the driver to head towards the scene instead and they reached there within half an hour.

“It took around an hour to realise from the gunshots and the presence of foreigners that it was a militant attack,” he told bdnews24.com on the eve of the delivery of a verdict in a case over the attack.

Around 100 policemen had already been deployed there when he reached the site.

After the terrorists fired their weapons, police retaliated and the militants backed off into the café from the lawn, he recalled.

Police were informed that a victim was calling for help on the phone, Asaduzzaman said.

“The man said he and several others, including two foreigners, were trapped beside a drain. I decided to strike back when I heard that.

“I joined the team after fetching a bullet-proof jacket and helmet. We went inside firing our guns. We rescued nine people alive from the site at the time,” he said.

When the policemen were retreating, the militants hurled grenades, injuring a number of the law enforcers.

“Many fell in a bloodied state just 10 yards behind me. We sent the then Banani Police Station OC Mohammad Salahuddin and AC Rabiul Karim (Assistant Commissioner of Detective Branch), and others to the United Hospital. The sad news (of the deaths) of Salauddin and Rabiul arrived later,” the former DMP chief recalled.

He said he called and briefed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the assault.

“She asked us to move away from the site and ensure that no one in and outside dies,” Asaduzzaman said.

An army operation was planned after the members of the other forces arrived.

The commandoes raided the cafe early next morning, killing the five attackers and freeing 13 hostages. But 20 diners, including 17 foreigners, had already lost their lives.

“We had information about a possible attack, but not anything like this in a secular country like Bangladesh," Asaduzzaman said.

He claimed the law-enforcement brought militancy under control within six months after the attack.

“But it’s impossible to end militancy in a year or two. Social awareness is the most important thing for wiping out the wrong ideals,” he remarked.

“The work to raise awareness is ongoing. Administrative efforts are also under way,” Asaduzzaman, who now works as the CEO of National Security Affairs Cell, added.